Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF stock opened at $38.25 on Thursday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52 week low of $33.66 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

