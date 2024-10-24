Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 243 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $150.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.94. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

