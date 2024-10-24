Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stock Position Increased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,829,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,310 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises 4.5% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 3.64% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $191,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4,761.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $25.86 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $26.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

