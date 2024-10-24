SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.410-3.420 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $635.4 million-$636.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $631.3 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.41-$3.42 EPS.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 0.6 %

SPS Commerce stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.98. 187,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,664. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.55. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $151.96 and a twelve month high of $218.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 98.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPSC has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Capmk downgraded SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPSC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,286.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.