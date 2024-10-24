STAAR Surgical (STAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. STAAR Surgical has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $99.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $30.19 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $52.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.79 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.48.

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Arthur C. Butcher purchased 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $49,956.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,861.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

