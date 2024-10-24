Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Shares Up 15.8% – Time to Buy?

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Get Free Report) was up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.17 and last traded at C$3.15. Approximately 644,690 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 368% from the average daily volume of 137,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.72.

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.93. The stock has a market cap of C$581.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 25.41.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.