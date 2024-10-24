Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.37 billion. Starbucks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.310-3.310 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.31. 4,265,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,346,751. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.89. The company has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

