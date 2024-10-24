Stephens Raises East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $104.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Stephens from $91.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Shares of EWBC opened at $95.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average of $78.36. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.80 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,111.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,509.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,346 shares of company stock worth $1,108,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $338,142,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,822,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,480,000 after purchasing an additional 118,658 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,687,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,502,000 after purchasing an additional 761,347 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,441,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,013,000 after acquiring an additional 762,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,460,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

