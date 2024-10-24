STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Plans $0.24 Dividend

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2361 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TUGN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,398. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

