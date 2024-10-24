STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Plans $0.24 Dividend

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2361 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TUGN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,398. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.