Stifel Canada Has Negative Outlook of B2Gold FY2024 Earnings

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BTG. Cormark lowered B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Cibc World Mkts lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.

B2Gold Stock Performance

NYSE BTG opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -113.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.04. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $492.57 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 7.44%.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 72.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.