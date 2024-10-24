Stifel Canada Has Optimistic Outlook of AEM FY2025 Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now anticipates that the mining company will earn $5.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.99. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2026 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Shares of AEM opened at $88.64 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $88.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.31, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $2,691,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $66,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

