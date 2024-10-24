Stifel Canada Predicts OTCMKTS:DPMLF Q3 Earnings

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $156.84 million for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.