Stifel Canada Predicts OTCMKTS:DPMLF Q3 Earnings

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.
Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $156.84 million for the quarter.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance
Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
