StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of FCAP stock opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.64. First Capital has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter.

First Capital Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

In other First Capital news, Director John Shireman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

