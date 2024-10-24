StockNews.com Lowers Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:NUS opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $439.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,489,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,751,000 after buying an additional 274,309 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,230,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 111.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,323,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 698,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after buying an additional 43,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 597,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after buying an additional 159,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Stories

