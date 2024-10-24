sudeng (HIPPO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 24th. One sudeng token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, sudeng has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. sudeng has a market cap of $90.74 million and approximately $55.33 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About sudeng

sudeng launched on September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. sudeng’s official website is www.hippocto.meme. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto.

sudeng Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.0095418 USD and is down -4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $55,208,171.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sudeng should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sudeng using one of the exchanges listed above.

