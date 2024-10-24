Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Trading 4.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $9.78. 41,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 13,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Surrozen Stock Down 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by $1.25. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surrozen, Inc. will post -9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Surrozen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Surrozen during the second quarter worth about $2,080,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Surrozen during the second quarter worth about $2,050,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Surrozen during the second quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Surrozen during the second quarter worth about $711,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

Featured Stories

