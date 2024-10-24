Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Trading 4.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $9.78. 41,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 13,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.
Surrozen Stock Down 1.9 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69.
Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by $1.25. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surrozen, Inc. will post -9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Surrozen
Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Surrozen
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.