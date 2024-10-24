sUSD Reaches Market Cap of $11.21 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $11.21 million and approximately $315,828.84 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 11,206,715 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

