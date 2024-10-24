SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ) Trading Up 10% – What’s Next?

SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 15,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 31,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

