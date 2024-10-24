T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Bank of America

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $220.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s current price.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.50 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $220.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.75 and a 200-day moving average of $184.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $137.69 and a 12 month high of $223.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 157,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 268,624 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,117,000 after acquiring an additional 33,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

