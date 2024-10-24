Tanager Wealth Management LLP Boosts Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 155.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in MongoDB by 650.2% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Wedbush raised shares of MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.96.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $1,451,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,925.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $1,451,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,925.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,140,006 shares in the company, valued at $263,341,386. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,281 shares of company stock worth $6,310,411. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $260.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.87 and a beta of 1.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

