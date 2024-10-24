Tanager Wealth Management LLP Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.57 and its 200 day moving average is $98.39. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.92 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

