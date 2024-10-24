Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $68.26 Million Stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,353,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,222 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $68,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 211.5% during the third quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 28,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 19,581 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 40,979 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XHLF opened at $50.31 on Thursday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

