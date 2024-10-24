Tanager Wealth Management LLP Purchases 22,444 Shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX – Free Report) by 339.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,444 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CWM LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,983,000.

Shares of TAXX stock opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.30. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.78 and a 52-week high of $51.05.

The BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking attractive after-tax income while preserving capital through investments in USD-denominated municipal and taxable short-duration fixed income securities.

