Tanager Wealth Management LLP Purchases New Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,126,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,903,793,000 after acquiring an additional 294,146 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Hess by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,098,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,194,619,000 after purchasing an additional 340,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hess by 34.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,835,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,291,000 after purchasing an additional 726,631 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,451,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,691,000 after purchasing an additional 150,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 11.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $265,359,000 after purchasing an additional 181,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HES stock opened at $138.05 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hess from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hess from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

