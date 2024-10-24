Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) by 85.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 667,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,599 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vuzix in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Vuzix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Vuzix Price Performance

VUZI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,111. Vuzix Co. has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 114.41% and a negative net margin of 1,285.06%.

Vuzix Profile

(Free Report)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.