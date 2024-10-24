Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RHP. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at $337,843.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at $337,843.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,885,571.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $107.36. 112,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $122.91. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.96.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.10%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.