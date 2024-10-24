Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,227 shares during the quarter. Bowlero makes up about 1.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bowlero by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Bowlero by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the 1st quarter valued at $1,636,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Bowlero by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 40,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 14,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Bowlero by 10.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,817,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,597,000 after buying an additional 275,525 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOWL stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.31. 58,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,699. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26. Bowlero Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $283.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.33 million. Bowlero had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. Analysts expect that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bowlero’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BOWL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bowlero to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bowlero has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

