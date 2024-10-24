Terra (LUNA) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last week, Terra has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $260.43 million and $27.74 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000545 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000546 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

