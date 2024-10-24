Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,617 shares during the period. Terreno Realty makes up 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 123.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terreno Realty news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $421,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,216.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $513,975.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 402,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,560,298.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $421,792.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,216.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,581 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research raised Terreno Realty to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Terreno Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

NYSE TRNO traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $63.78. The stock had a trading volume of 61,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,947. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $71.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $94.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.07 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.69% and a return on equity of 5.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 102.08%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

