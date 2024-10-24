Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Trading Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.63 and last traded at $21.63. 11,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 39,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teucrium Soybean Fund stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 2.22% of Teucrium Soybean Fund worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

