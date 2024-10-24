Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $19.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 39.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,285. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 164,614 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 50,247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $2,169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 610,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 65,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 47,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

