Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 457,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $94,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $3,047,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded up $3.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,156,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,963. The firm has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $214.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 96.65%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

