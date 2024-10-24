Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.070-1.290 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Texas Instruments also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.07-1.29 EPS.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.88. 3,255,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,470,022. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.65%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

