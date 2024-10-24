The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.78 and last traded at $53.40, with a volume of 709869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.78.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Baldwin Insurance Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,107,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,697,000 after buying an additional 111,662 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 473,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $1,298,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.