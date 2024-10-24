The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.13, but opened at $10.78. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 22,297 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $523.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $181.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current year.
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop, cosmetic and jewelry, shower and bathtub, drawer organizers, and cabinet storage products; closets that includes shoe storage, hangers, drawer organizers, boxes and bins, hanging storage bags, garment racks, jewelry storage, and bedding.
