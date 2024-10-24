The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Raised by Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $517.20 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $540.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $499.70 and its 200-day moving average is $471.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.69.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

