Titon’s (TON) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Titon (LON:TON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Titon Price Performance

Shares of TON traded up GBX 3.25 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 70.75 ($0.92). The stock had a trading volume of 3,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,509. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.96 million, a PE ratio of -786.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 72.72. Titon has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 91.50 ($1.19).

Titon Company Profile

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products; and hardware for windows and doors, including handles, hinges, trickle vents and extract fans for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies.

