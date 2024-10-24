Titon’s (TON) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Titon (LON:TON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Titon Price Performance
Shares of TON traded up GBX 3.25 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 70.75 ($0.92). The stock had a trading volume of 3,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,509. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.96 million, a PE ratio of -786.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 72.72. Titon has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 91.50 ($1.19).
Titon Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Titon
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- A $1.75 Billion Gamble: Can Lucid Ignite Growth?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- The Rally in Lockheed Martin and RTX Can Continue: Here’s Why
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Undervalued Technology Stocks With Big Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.