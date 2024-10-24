TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., a global leader in disinfection and decontamination technologies, recently made an announcement regarding the successful launch of its new SteraMist Integrated System – Standalone (SIS-SA) during the third quarter of 2024. The company issued a press release on October 21, 2024, highlighting the revolutionary features of the SIS-SA in addressing critical challenges within the Biological Safety Cabinets (BSCs) industry.

The SIS-SA system is specifically designed to cater to the unique requirements of cleanrooms, laboratories, and facilities with Biological Safety Cabinets. It provides an automated and reliable solution for preventing cross-contamination, simplifying what was once a labor-intensive and inconsistent process. Users and partners have reported positive feedback on the system, emphasizing its effectiveness in enhancing operational efficiency within controlled environments.

During the third quarter of 2024, the SIS-SA achieved multiple successful deployments, indicating its potential to become a pivotal solution for environments with high disinfection standards. With a substantial market opportunity within the BSCs sector, driven by increasing demand in pharmaceutical research, biotechnology, diagnostics, and healthcare sectors, the SIS-SA is poised to meet the growing need for effective decontamination solutions.

E.J. Shane, the Chief Operating Officer of TOMI Environmental Solutions, expressed enthusiasm about the market potential for the SIS-SA. He stated, “We are thrilled to see how the SIS-SA is solving a persistent challenge for our customers, offering a breakthrough solution that ensures critical spaces receive the consistent decontamination they require, helping facilities maintain compliance and operational efficiency.”

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., known for its innovative decontamination and infection prevention technologies, aims to provide environmental solutions for disinfection through its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform. The company’s products are designed to serve a wide range of facilities, including hospitals, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial buildings, and more.

For further information about TOMI Environmental Solutions, visit www.steramist.com or reach out via email at [email protected].

Please note that this press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and forecasts, which could involve risks and uncertainties affecting actual results. Interested parties are advised to refer to the company’s SEC filings for detailed information on potential risks associated with forward-looking statements.

