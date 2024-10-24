Toncoin Price Down 1.4% This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $17.59 billion and approximately $169.92 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $5.15 or 0.00007671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,162.84 or 1.00013939 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00013178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007526 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006447 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00066889 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,113,767,933 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,113,707,733.155409 with 2,539,575,139.9057627 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.20408625 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 583 active market(s) with $156,135,668.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.