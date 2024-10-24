TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCON opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $238,700.00, a P/E ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.36.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.