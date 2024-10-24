TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 1st.
View Our Latest Report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TRACON Pharmaceuticals
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.