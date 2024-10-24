Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TZOO. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Travelzoo

Travelzoo Stock Up 12.9 %

TZOO stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. 529,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,940. The company has a market cap of $191.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 170.06% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Travelzoo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,960,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,014,085.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 100,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $1,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,960,196 shares in the company, valued at $73,014,085.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,254 shares of company stock worth $4,459,596. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 79,990 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Travelzoo by 2.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 97,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.