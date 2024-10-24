Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 239.50 ($3.11), with a volume of 1096479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237 ($3.08).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRST shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Trustpilot Group from GBX 260 ($3.38) to GBX 270 ($3.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.25) price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Insider Activity

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 216.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 211.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of £999.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7,900.00 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, insider Hanno Damm sold 214,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £461,940.40 ($599,766.81). Corporate insiders own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.

