Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $12.00 at UBS Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.87.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $8.73. 4,503,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,041,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $9.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 101.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 20.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

