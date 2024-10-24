Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Shares Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Urbana Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55.

Urbana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.