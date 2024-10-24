USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.45 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. USANA Health Sciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.450-2.450 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE USNA traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.25. 3,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,933. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.55. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The firm has a market cap of $709.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $26,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $44,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,208.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $26,751.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,940 shares of company stock valued at $311,670 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USNA. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

See Also

