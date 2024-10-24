Utrust Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.44 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $25.77 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Utrust

Utrust’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,112,145 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @xmoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official message board is utrust.com/blog/xmoney-launch-timeline. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official website is www.xmoney.com.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xMoney, formerly Utrust, is a groundbreaking cryptocurrency, addressing hurdles to mainstream digital currency adoption. Tackling security and high fees, it aims for smooth, low-cost crypto transactions. xMoney connects merchants to a wide crypto-holder audience, ensuring secure buys and offering sellers refunds and market volatility protection. Fusing blockchain’s strength with fiat systems’ reliability, xMoney pioneers efficient payments for individuals and businesses. Co-founded by visionaries like Nuno Correia, crypto industry expert, and Roberto Machado, with global experience. Filipe Castro, a tech specialist, and Artur Goulão also contributed. The Unified Crypto-Fiat Payment Network unites cryptocurrencies and fiat, transforming transactions and financial systems. Features like xMoney Crypto Pay streamline business crypto transactions. The mobile wallet manages crypto, on/off-chain payments, and crypto-fiat conversions adeptly.”

