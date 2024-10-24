Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.5% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VIG opened at $198.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $201.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.04 and its 200-day moving average is $187.08.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

