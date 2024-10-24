Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$36.90 and last traded at C$36.94. Approximately 185,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 140,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.82.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.1082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

