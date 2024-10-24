Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Rogco LP

Rogco LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 2.6% of Rogco LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rogco LP’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,588,000 after acquiring an additional 52,754,036 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 126,282.4% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,557,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,332,000 after buying an additional 831,482 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,248,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,855,000 after buying an additional 1,802,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,136,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,216,000 after purchasing an additional 395,262 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,758. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.26 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

