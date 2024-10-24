Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $71.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.33. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

